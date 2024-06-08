× Expand Lexington Humane Society Mutt Strut '24 Web Header - 1 Mutt Strut

Mutt Strut - Lexington

Mutt Strut is one of our largest fundraising events of the year, with the money raised coming at a critical time when the number of animals in need is at its highest and donations are hard to come by. Your participation provides much-needed funds that allow us to save the sick, heal the injured, find homes for the homeless, and provide exceptional care to the over 4,000 animals we care for yearly.

Join us June 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Coldstream Park, where you can shop exclusive LHS merchandise, play games, support local vendors, and so much more!

BACK THIS YEAR is the Mutt Strut 5k! Lace up your sneakers, leash your running buddy, and get ready to run! The top three overall male and female finishers will take home a prize, so bring your A-game. Make sure to stick around for the afterparty!

For more information, please visit p2p.onecause.com/muttstrut