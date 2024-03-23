My Friend Richard James Oglesby - Oldham County History Center

× Expand Oldham County History Center My Friend Richard James Oglesby

My Friend Gov. Richard James Oglesby will be presented by Abraham Lincoln as portrayed by Larry Elliott. Learn a little local history at the Oldham County History Center on March 23rd from 11:30 am - 1:30 pm as Abraham Lincoln talks about his friendship with Oldham County native and Illinois Governor Richard James Oglesby. Register through Eventbrite.

Cost: $15 History Center members/$18 non-members, children 12 and under $10.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/