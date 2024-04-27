My Old Kentucky Home State Park to Host Artist Aimee Griffith

On April 27, My Old Kentucky Home (MOKH) State Park will host artist Aimee Griffith as part of its Kentucky Artist Series.

Griffith will paint in a live studio session from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the park’s Visitor Center, culminating in the unveiling of her latest creation. Prints of Griffith’s other works will be available in the gift shop for purchase. This event is free and family friendly.

As the official artist of the 148th Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks in 2022, Griffith’s work captures the spirit of iconic horse racing events. Griffith specializes in watercolor and brings her subjects to life with bold and vibrant colors. Born and raised in Bardstown and currently based in Lexington, Griffith largely focuses her works on bourbon and horses.

Other upcoming events at MOKH include My Old Kentucky Barbeque on May 5, along with a special exhibit “The Race is On!” that will run through May 31. For additional information, visit https://www.visitmyoldkyhome.com/.

For more information call (502) 348-3502 or visit parks.ky.gov .