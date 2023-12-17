Mystic Breathwork - The Shine House Somerset

× Expand Maria West Mystic Breathwork Flyer

Mystic Breathwork

Breathwork is a powerful and effective way to go within, to heal past traumas, and to move stuck energy in the body. We will use a simple, connected breathing technique that takes us to a deep meditative state where profound healing and insight can occur. Breathwork brings about changes in our relationships to ourselves, and to others; shifting us out of old patterns and transforming our overall mood, life perspective, and sense of connectedness and purpose.

Come join in community with us as we share the power and the beauty of our breath!

For more information, please visit mystic-me.com/