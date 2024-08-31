NELLY with Chingy at Beaver Dam Amphitheater

Beaver Dam Amphitheater 217 S. Main Street, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320

Beaver Dam Amphitheater proudly announces another stellar addition to the First United Bank & Trust 2024 Concert Series. Multiple GRAMMY, Billboard, BET, AMA, and MTV Award-Winning Artist NELLY will perform at The DAM on Saturday, August 31, 2024. Multi-platinum recording artist Chingy is also on the lineup for this tour date. Gates to the venue will open at 5:30 pm*, and the show will start at 7:00 pm CDT.

For more information call 270.298.0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/

