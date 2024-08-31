NELLY with Chingy at Beaver Dam Amphitheater

Beaver Dam Amphitheater proudly announces another stellar addition to the First United Bank & Trust 2024 Concert Series. Multiple GRAMMY, Billboard, BET, AMA, and MTV Award-Winning Artist NELLY will perform at The DAM on Saturday, August 31, 2024. Multi-platinum recording artist Chingy is also on the lineup for this tour date. Gates to the venue will open at 5:30 pm*, and the show will start at 7:00 pm CDT.

For more information call 270.298.0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/