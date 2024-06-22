NIGHT OF THE STARS at Fasig Tipton
to
Fasig Tipton 2400 Newtown Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
CKRH
Night of Stars
Central Kentucky Riding for Hope, Night of the Stars
NIGHT OF THE STARS at Fasig Tipton
A fundraising event to benefit CKRH, a Lexington-based nonprofit that provides equine activities & therapies to 350+ children and adults with physical, cognitive, or behavioral disabilities each year. Event activities will include fine dining, live music, silent & live auctions, and a short riding demonstration by CKRH riders.
For more information call (859) 231-7066 x 32 or visit ckrh.org/night-of-the-stars/