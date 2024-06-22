NIGHT OF THE STARS at Fasig Tipton

Fasig Tipton 2400 Newtown Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

A fundraising event to benefit CKRH, a Lexington-based nonprofit that provides equine activities & therapies to 350+ children and adults with physical, cognitive, or behavioral disabilities each year. Event activities will include fine dining, live music, silent & live auctions, and a short riding demonstration by CKRH riders.

For more information call (859) 231-7066 x 32 or visit ckrh.org/night-of-the-stars/

Charity & Fundraisers
