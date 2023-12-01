NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: A Holiday Concert starring Naomi Wayne and Friends - Louisville

× Expand Designed by Tony Lewis Ring in the Holiday Season with Naomi Wayne and Friends!

NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: A Holiday Concert starring Naomi Wayne and Friends

A classic Christmas…with a twist! Naomi Wayne and friends bring together their musical mastery for some merry mayhem!

Featuring special guests Myranda Thomas and Philip Clemons, prepare to hear your favorite holiday standards along with some raucous hidden gems. Don your gay apparel and find that hanging mistletoe.

Directed by William Nickles, alongside the Drag Daddy Production Team, this is an evening you won’t want to miss!

December 1&2

18+

60 Minutes.

Doors Open at 7pm, Show begins at 7:30PM.

*Table Reservations for NOT SO SILENT NIGHT end when the production concludes. For table reservations for the remainder of the evening at PLAY after the show, please contact PLAY directly.

*Admission to the show grants you access to PLAY Dance Bar for the entirety of the evening.

LOCATION

Play Dance Bar Louisville, 40206

For more information, please visit tickettailor.com/events/playlouisville/1007593