Tracy Lawrence at SKyPAC

TRACY LAWRENCE

With special guest, Trevor Martin

Tracy Lawrence is one of Country music’s truest traditionalists over the last 32 years in the Country music industry. His impressive catalog of timeless music has made Lawrence a mainstay in the genre selling more than 13M albums and charting 18 No.1 songs. He has garnered numerous CMA and ACM awards and nominations, as well as a Grammy nomination. After commemorating his three-decade career in 2021, Lawrence released three new albums which included new music along with some of his favorite career hits. In addition to his chart-topping success, Lawrence hosts the Award-Nominated nationally syndicated radio show “Honky Tonkin’ With Tracy Lawrence,” for which he has received three ACM nominations for National On-Air Personality of the Year. The show features music from the 80s, 90s and 2000s and is heard on more than 150 affiliates. Lawrence is also the co-creator of “STORMING HEAVEN: THE MUSICAL,” a production based on the novel “Storming Heaven.” Lawrence, along with others, helped to develop the storyline of the musical and also composed songs for the drama. He was honored by the Nashville chapter of AFP (Association of Fundraising Professionals) with “Philanthropist of The Year” for his nationally recognized annual Mission: Possible Turkey Fry and Concert, which has raised over $850,000 for the homeless and hungry in Dallas, Louisville and Nashville, serving over 73,000 meals to date. In 2021, the organization created a Spring event, Mission: Possible Celebrity Golf Classic which has raised over $800,000.

Trevor Martin, a Bowling Green native, will be opening for Tracy Lawrence. Trevor Martin is a pop country artist born and raised in Bowling Green, KY. He is a graduate of Belmont University and has worked with many notable musicians in the country music world. He is currently releasing music consistently and has grown his fan base to almost 300,000 followers in the last year. He has written with many notable number 1 songwriters in Nashville and is excited to continue growing his catalogue and fanbase in 2023. Having performed with Orchestra Kentucky at just 8 years old, Trevor is a seasoned musician who is looking forward to being the opening act for this hometown show! Learn more about him here: https://www.trevormartinmusic.com/.

For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com