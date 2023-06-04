Nate Bargatze - The Be Funny Tour at SKyPAC

Hailing from Old Hickory, Tennessee, stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze is selling out shows across the world on his tours. In July 2020, the comedian teamed up with All Things Comedy to release his weekly podcast, Nateland. The world is a crazy place and there’s plenty of podcasts out there tackling the tough issues. However, Nateland will tackle the meaningless issues that we face day to day to give listeners a much-needed mental break from fighting the good fight. New episodes release Wednesdays, on Youtube and audio available everywhere you get podcasts.

Nate followed in the showbiz footsteps of his dad, a former clown turned world class magician, who’s influence is seen on Nate’s 2015 debut special Full Time Magic and his debut album Yelled at By a Clown. Nate’s half-hour Netflix Special The Standups premiered on July 4th, 2017. In March 2019, Nate’s first solo one-hour Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid premiered globally with rave reviews, and recently released his highly anticipated 2nd special for the streaming platform, The Greatest Average American on March 18th, 2021.

Bargatze’s comedy is both clean and relatable, evident in his ten appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He also appeared on Conan four times, was a recurring guest on @midnight, and had his own Comedy Central Presents in 2011. Off-screen, Nate was part of Jimmy Fallon’s Clean-Cut Comedy Tour, and has done live shows for the troops in Iraq and Kuwait five times. In addition to touring the country as a headliner, Nate toured in arenas with Chris Rock on his 2017 Total Blackout Tour. He regularly performs at Bonnaroo, SXSW, Oddball Comedy Festival, Sasquatch, Clusterfest, and the JFL Montreal Comedy Festival, where he’s received critical acclaim multiple years in a row.

Nate was featured as one of Esquire’s “Best New Comedians” by Jim Gaffigan, one of Marc Maron’s “Comedians to Watch” in Rolling Stone, one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” for 2015, and as #1 on Vulture’s “50 Comedians You Should Know” in 2015. His debut one-hour special, Full Time Magic, premiered on Comedy Central that spring, followed by his debut album, Yelled at by a Clown, which reached #1 on the iTunes Comedy Charts and remained on Billboard’s Top Ten Comedy Charts for weeks.

For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com