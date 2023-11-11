Native American Heritage Month Celebration - Oldham County History Center

× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Native American Heritage Month Celebration

Native American Heritage Month Celebration

$3/person, children 12 & under and members of the Oldham County History Center are free

Join the Oldham County History Center to celebrate Native American Heritage Month. The Ohio River was one of the most important corridors for Native American travel and trade. Thousands took advantage of the pristine water and abundant resources for sustenance and trade. There is evidence that Native Americans were thriving in Oldham County as long as 30,000 years ago. Native cultures that lived in Oldham County and the surrounding region included the Adena, Hopewell, Osage, Miami, Seneca-Iroquois, Cherokee and Shawnee. Enjoy a full day of events: 10:30-11:30am: Native American Stories by author & artist Thomas Freese

12pm- 12:45pm: Native American Flute concert

1pm-2pm: Presentation/re-enactment by Jim Zimmerman

