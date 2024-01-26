Native Gardens by Karen Zacarias - Market House Theatre Paducah

Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

Native Gardens by Karen Zacarias

Pablo, a high-powered lawyer, and doctoral candidate Tania, his very pregnant wife, are realizing the American dream when they purchase a house next door to community stalwarts Virginia and Frank. But a disagreement over a long-standing fence line soon spirals into an all-out war of taste, class, privilege, and entitlement. The hilarious results guarantee no one comes out smelling like a rose.

For more information, please visit markethousetheatre.org/event/native-gardens/

