Nature Connects® with Lego Bricks at Louisville Zoo

Nature Connects® is an award-winning exhibition showcasing sculptures and exhibits created by artist Sean Kenney, and it is currently being displayed at the Louisville Zoo. His sculptures, made with simple LEGO® toys, explore the interconnectedness of our natural world. Sean’s enormous and precise structures offer a playful twist on traditional sculptural art, making it accessible to people of all ages and backgrounds. The exhibition is at times whimsical, gripping, and awe-inspiring, inspiring visitors to dream big, whether they are budding artists, ecologists, or builders.

The Louisville Zoo provides a unique and stunning backdrop for Sean’s artwork, creating an unforgettable experience for visitors. The exhibition, which features 16 sculptures made from more than 500,000 LEGO bricks, will leave you in awe and inspire a deeper connection to the natural world. Nature Connects encourages visitors to appreciate and understand the complex connections between humans and nature, while also enjoying the playful and imaginative world of LEGO bricks.

Nature Connects at the Louisville Zoo is FREE with Zoo admission.

For more information, please visit louisvillezoo.org/