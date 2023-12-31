New Year's Eve Masquerade Ball - Rough River Dam State Park

Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Road, Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119

New Year's Eve Masquerade Ball

Ring in 2024 at the Masquerade Ball hosted at Rough River Dam State Resort Park. Dinner buffet will include prime rib, dance to the music of Bourbon Legend and toast the new year with a glass of bubbly. Call 270.257.2311 for more information or tickets.

Dance, Food & Drink, Vacation & Holiday
270.257.2311
