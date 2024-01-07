New Year, New Jokes - TEN20 Craft Brewery Louisville

× Expand Louisville Laughs We invite local comics to tell new jokes for the new year

Jan. 7 New Year, New Jokes

We invite comics to come and tell new material for the new year.

Best new jokes win $25.

Come out for a night of fun, great craft beer and delicious food from Mozza Pi and Happy Belly Bistro.

Tickets are free and ensure seating.

For more information, please visit cli.re/54702-jan.-7-new-year-new-jokes