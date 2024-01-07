New Year, New Jokes - TEN20 Craft Brewery Louisville
TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Louisville Laughs
We invite local comics to tell new jokes for the new year
Jan. 7 New Year, New Jokes
We invite comics to come and tell new material for the new year.
Best new jokes win $25.
Come out for a night of fun, great craft beer and delicious food from Mozza Pi and Happy Belly Bistro.
Tickets are free and ensure seating.
For more information, please visit cli.re/54702-jan.-7-new-year-new-jokes
Info
Comedy