New Year's Eve Celebration

New Year’s Eve Celebration - Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park

Join Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park for their New Year's Eve Celebration!

Ring in the New Year Pennyrile Package: $249.95 + tax

-One Night’s Lodging

-Prime Rib Buffet Dinner for Two (5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.)

-Live Entertainment by Instant Zeal (9:00 p.m. to Midnight)

-Hors d’oeuvres & Party Favors

-Buffet Breakfast for Two 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on January 1, 2023!

Buy a 2nd night’s lodging with your New Year’s Package for 1/2 price!

Dinner & Dance Only tickets $80/couple (to be paid upon arrival)

Dance Only tickets $50/couple (to be paid upon arrival)

Don’t forget about the First Day Hike, January 1st at Noon

We will meet in the Lodge lobby

For more information, please visit on Facebook