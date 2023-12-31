New Year’s Eve Party at Appalachian Wireless Arena
Appalachian Wireless Arena 126 Main Street, Pikeville, Kentucky 41501
New Year’s Eve Party at Appalachian Wireless Arena
Dec 31, 2023, 8:00 PM – Jan 01, 2024, 1:00 AM
Pikeville, 126 Main St, Pikeville, KY 41501, USA
80's party - Julie Goff And the Swagtones plus DJ Matt Cook 8pm-1am 8pm karaoke 9pm DJ dance music 10pm the Swagtones 11pm DJ dance music Midnight -1am Ring in the new year with the Swagtones $35 per ticket, $350 for table of 8 Tickets available Friday 11/10.
For more information, please visit appalachianwirelessarena.com/
