New Year’s Eve Party at Appalachian Wireless Arena

Dec 31, 2023, 8:00 PM – Jan 01, 2024, 1:00 AM

Pikeville, 126 Main St, Pikeville, KY 41501, USA

80's party - Julie Goff And the Swagtones plus DJ Matt Cook 8pm-1am 8pm karaoke 9pm DJ dance music 10pm the Swagtones 11pm DJ dance music Midnight -1am Ring in the new year with the Swagtones $35 per ticket, $350 for table of 8 Tickets available Friday 11/10.

For more information, please visit appalachianwirelessarena.com/