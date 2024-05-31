Nick Walters | Time Is Irrelevant - Lexington Arts League

Nick Walters | Time Is Irrelevant | May 31 - July 19 Centuries pass and technologies come and go, but the elements of the human experience remain. The time period in which one lives does not change our basic wants and needs. People will always be searching for love, lust, entertainment, adventure, friendship, and happiness. My paintings are based on found photos from different periods and seek to display the core of the human spirit no matter what point in history the subject resided.

