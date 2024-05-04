Northern Kentucky Regional History Day
Kenton County Public Library - Erlanger Branch 401 Kenton Lands, Erlanger, Kentucky 41018
Join us for a day of historical presentations at the Kenton County Public Library, Erlanger Branch.
The keynote speaker Bob Webster will present, “From Old Latonia to Turfway Park -- A 140- Year History.”
Free Parking. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, visit kentonlibrary.bibliocommons.com/events/655bcfb1b3e76837002f54e2
Education & Learning, Talks & Readings