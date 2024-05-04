Northern Kentucky Regional History Day

Join us for a day of historical presentations at the Kenton County Public Library, Erlanger Branch.  

The keynote speaker Bob Webster will present, “From Old Latonia to Turfway Park -- A 140- Year History.”

Free Parking. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, visit kentonlibrary.bibliocommons.com/events/655bcfb1b3e76837002f54e2

