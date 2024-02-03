Number the Stars at Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts
Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
StageOne Family Theatre
Number the Stars
Ages: Recommended for grades 4-12
Running Time: Approximately 75 minutes
During the German occupation of Denmark in World War II, the Nazis closed down Jewish-owned businesses and began to round up the Jews for relocation to concentration camps for the final solution. In this stirring play, young Annemarie and Kirsti Johansen face soldiers, interrogations, fierce dogs, personal danger, the loss of loved ones and their own fears as they try to help their friend Ellen Rosen escape across the ocean to Sweden and safely.
