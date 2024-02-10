Number the Stars at Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

StageOne Family Theatre

Number the Stars

Ages: Recommended for grades 4-12

Running Time: Approximately 75 minutes

During the German occupation of Denmark in World War II, the Nazis closed down Jewish-owned businesses and began to round up the Jews for relocation to concentration camps for the final solution. In this stirring play, young Annemarie and Kirsti Johansen face soldiers, interrogations, fierce dogs, personal danger, the loss of loved ones and their own fears as they try to help their friend Ellen Rosen escape across the ocean to Sweden and safely.

For more information, please visit kentuckyperformingarts.org/