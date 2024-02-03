× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens OG Silent Disco

OG Silent Disco at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

$10 per person.

Join Oldham Gardens for their first ever silent disco! Experience a classic silent disco with 3 channels of music to choose from. Headphones provided. Choose the musical genera and songs you like best! Something for everyone.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/