OG Silent Disco at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

to

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

OG Silent Disco at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

$10 per person.

Join Oldham Gardens for their first ever silent disco! Experience a classic silent disco with 3 channels of music to choose from. Headphones provided. Choose the musical genera and songs you like best! Something for everyone.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Parents
502.482.3373
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - OG Silent Disco at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens - 2024-02-03 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - OG Silent Disco at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens - 2024-02-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - OG Silent Disco at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens - 2024-02-03 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - OG Silent Disco at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens - 2024-02-03 19:00:00 ical