× Expand LOVE & Luke Hayes The James B. Beam Distilling Co.

Oaked: A Taste of Beam at The Kitchen Table at The James B. Beam Distilling Co.

Discover the rich flavors and bold traditions of The James B. Beam Distilling Co. and celebrate an iconic weekend of horse racing in Kentucky with a self-guided journey through our Homeplace including tastings of limited-release bourbons, seasonal cocktails highlighting our portfolio of brands, and unique activations including learning how to make a classic Mint Julep cocktail. Complete all the activities and gain exclusive access to limited-edition items and souvenirs!

This event is not a guided tour, and guests are encouraged to start their journey anytime between 10am-3pm while campus will be active all day with live music, cocktails, and tastings!

Your taste of Beam includes:

• Learning how to make a classic Mint Julep cocktail with our portfolio of bourbons

• Sampling rare and limited-release bourbons with our knowledgeable ambassadors

• Tasting culinary creations with food stations from The Kitchen Table Restaurant

• Customizing commemorative leather goods with our partners from Clayton & Crume

• Enjoying live music and lawn games as you celebrate a weekend of horse racing in Kentucky

Event Details:

• Date: Friday, May 3rd 2024

• Time: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

• Location: 526 Happy Hollow Rd, Clermont, KY 40110 USA

• Must be 21+, Drink Smart®

• Price: $75 per person (plus taxes + fees)

For more information, please visit https://www.beamdistilling.com/book-a-tour#id=oaked-a-taste-of-beam-clermont