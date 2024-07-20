× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens OldhamFest: Bluegrass Edition

OldhamFest: Bluegrass Edition at Yew Dell Gardens

What do you get when you bring together Yew Dell Botanical Gardens, 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens, the hiking trails that connect the two, and throw in a fantastic slate of bluegrass music? OldhamFest: Bluegrass Edition– the most awesome event of the summer season.

Five incredible bands:

1p-2:30p: Bibelhauser Brothers at 3rd Turn

3p-4:30p: Allen Lane Band Trio at Yew Dell’s Woodland Pavilion

4:30p-5:15p: Kaintuck Band at Yew Dell’s Rounsavall Pavilion

6p-7:30p: Larry Sparks at Yew Dell’s Rounsavall Pavilion

8:30p-10p: Hot Brown Smackdown at 3rd Turn

You’ll also be able to enjoy a wide variety of foods, 3rd Turn’s fantastic brews, educational offerings, and a whole lot more.

For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/