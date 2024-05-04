Oliver Anthony at Beaver Dam Amphitheater

Oliver Anthony at Beaver Dam

Country Singer-Songwriter OLIVER ANTHONY will perform at The DAM on Saturday, May 4, 2024, as part of the 2024 First United Bank & Trust Concert Series.

A PRESALE opportunity to purchase tickets in advance begins Thursday, November 16, at 10:00 am CST and continues until Thursday, November 16, at 10:00 pm CST. Sign up for the newsletter at OliverAnthonyMusic.com to receive the password. Tickets go on sale to the general public (no password required) on Friday, November 17, at 10:00 am CST.

Ticket prices are $25, $35, $40, and $45, plus standard fees. There is a 4-ticket limit per transaction for this concert. Tickets are available as Lower Arena Reserved Tables for four (4) people (must purchase all 4 seats at the table), Lower Arena GA, Lawn GA, and ADA. Reserved Tables in sections 1 through 5 include dedicated F&B table service, touch-free payment (allowing guests to order food & beer from their phones), and access to the PIT area directly in front of the stage. Lower Arena GA tickets include seats and access to the pit. Lawn GA tickets allow guests to bring a small folding chair or blanket.

ADA sections allow for one (1) ADA-ticketed seat and one (1) ticketed companion seat. ALL must possess a ticket. Wheelchairs, scooters, and walkers are allowed for ADA. Seats are provided.

For more information call 270.298.0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/