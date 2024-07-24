Olivia Rodrigo Guts Tour at Rupp Arena

Multi-platinum, three-time Grammy award-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo today announced her highly anticipated GUTS world tour in support of her second studio album, GUTS, which was released September 8 via Geffen Records to critical acclaim. Produced by Live Nation, the massive global 2024 tour kicks off its 57-date run in February in Palm Springs, CA and will make stops across North America and Europe, including a stop in downtown Lexington on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at Rupp Arena with special guests PinkPantheress.

For more information, please visit rupparena.com/