On Your Feet: The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan at SKyPAC

Experience the inspiring true story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, and their rise to superstardom, in this high-energy touring production. “The very air in the room seems to vibrate in this undeniably crowd-pleasing musical” raves the New York Times.

For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com