On Your Feet: The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Experience the inspiring true story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, and their rise to superstardom, in this high-energy touring production.  “The very air in the room seems to vibrate in this undeniably crowd-pleasing musical” raves the New York Times.

For more information call  270.904.1880  or visit theskypac.com

Concerts & Live Music
270.904.1880
