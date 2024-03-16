Orchestra Kentucky - Hooked on Classics at SKyPAC

Orchestra Kentucky plays some of classical music’s most popular tunes, including the “1812 Overture,” “Eine

Kleine Nachtmusik,” “On the Beautiful Blue Danube,” and the concert ends with “Rhapsody in Blue,” celebrating its 100th birthday.

Orchestra Kentucky will be joined by guest pianist Michael Chertock for “Rhapsody in Blue.” Pianist, Michael Chertock, has performed as a concerto soloist with many of the world’s leading orchestras including the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Boston Pops, the Montreal and Toronto Symphonies, as well as the Dallas Symphony, the Detroit Symphony, and the State Symphony Orchestra of Moscow. He has recorded solo albums of film music on the Telarc label and appears on more than 40 different recordings on multiple labels.

For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com