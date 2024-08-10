Orchestra Kentucky tribute to Earth Wind and Fire at SKyPAC

Don’t miss the electrifying “Serpentine Fire” concert featuring Tyriq Johnson and Orchestra Kentucky. Experience Earth, Wind & Fire’s iconic hits like never before, blending Tyriq’s incredible vocals with the symphonic prowess of Orchestra Kentucky. Get ready for a night of musical magic and pure nostalgia!

For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com