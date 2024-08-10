Orchestra Kentucky tribute to Earth Wind and Fire at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Don’t miss the electrifying “Serpentine Fire” concert featuring Tyriq Johnson and Orchestra Kentucky. Experience Earth, Wind & Fire’s iconic hits like never before, blending Tyriq’s incredible vocals with the symphonic prowess of Orchestra Kentucky. Get ready for a night of musical magic and pure nostalgia!

For more information call  270.904.1880  or visit theskypac.com

