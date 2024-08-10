Orchestra Kentucky tribute to Earth Wind and Fire at SKyPAC
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Orchestra Kentucky tribute to Earth Wind and Fire at SKyPAC
Don’t miss the electrifying “Serpentine Fire” concert featuring Tyriq Johnson and Orchestra Kentucky. Experience Earth, Wind & Fire’s iconic hits like never before, blending Tyriq’s incredible vocals with the symphonic prowess of Orchestra Kentucky. Get ready for a night of musical magic and pure nostalgia!
For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com
