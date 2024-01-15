Our Friend Martin Screening at Morehead State University

A movie screening and discussion of the animated film “Our Friend Martin” is planned for 6 p.m. in the ADUC theater. Weather permitting, a campus march will occur immediately following.

Please RSVP by Jan. 9 to Myiah Clemons, diversity and inclusion coordinator and manager of the Eagle Diversity Education Center, at mclemons2@moreheadstate.edu