Our Friend Martin Screening at Morehead State University

Morehead State University 112 University Blvd., Morehead, Kentucky 40351

Our Friend Martin Screening at Morehead State University 

   A movie screening and discussion of the animated film “Our Friend Martin” is planned for 6 p.m. in the ADUC theater. Weather permitting, a campus march will occur immediately following.

Please RSVP by Jan. 9 to Myiah Clemons, diversity and inclusion coordinator and manager of the Eagle Diversity Education Center, at mclemons2@moreheadstate.edu

Info

Morehead State University 112 University Blvd., Morehead, Kentucky 40351
Food & Drink
Google Calendar - Our Friend Martin Screening at Morehead State University - 2024-01-15 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Our Friend Martin Screening at Morehead State University - 2024-01-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Our Friend Martin Screening at Morehead State University - 2024-01-15 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Our Friend Martin Screening at Morehead State University - 2024-01-15 18:00:00 ical