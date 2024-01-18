Our Stories - Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History
to
Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Our Stories
Our Stories is an open mic style event for women veterans of Kentucky to share their stories and be supported by their community. Throughout the evening, KHS staff will read from historical documents to represent the Kentucky women who have served in the past. This event is in connection with the Our Stories, Our Service exhibit and will have the participation of Lady Veteran’s Connect. Light refreshments will be provided.
