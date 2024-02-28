Outer Cinema Cincinnati Presents: Cemetary Man

Outer Cinema Cincinnati is an exploration of cult cinema from around the world, with a renewed focus on misunderstood and neglected films, as well as even deeper dives into the fringe and esoteric, the weird and the wonderful, the arthouse and the grindhouse.

Outer Cinema Cincinnati shares the love of an unmissable chapter in 1990s Italian horror with the unpredictable, gory, romantic, and unlike anything else...CEMETERY MAN (1994)!

Synopsis: Francesco Dellamorte (Rupert Everett) is the groundskeeper at a cemetery where the dead just won't stay dead—and it's up to him to deal with those who come back to life with a hunger for human flesh. But Dellamorte's job soon becomes much more complicated when he falls for an enigmatic young woman (Anna Falchi) whose husband has recently died. Based on the novel by Tiziano Sclavi (DYLAN DOG) and directed by Dario Argento protégé Michele Soavi (THE CHURCH), CEMETERY MAN is a late masterpiece of Italian horror: quirky, gory, romantic, and unlike anything else.

For more information, please visit esquiretheatre.com/