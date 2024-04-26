PBR Unleash the Beast at KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

PBR Unleash the Beast at KFC Yum! Center

PBR Unleash the Beast

The KFC Yum! Center will host the adrenaline-pumping bull riding action of PBR.  The world's toughest cowboys face off against powerful bulls, striving for eight seconds of pure grit and glory. Known for its unparalleled excitement and competitive spirit, PBR promises an evening of heart-stopping moments and edge-of-your-seat entertainment.

For more information, please call 502.690.9000 or visit kfcyumcenter.com/

Info

Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
502.690.9000
