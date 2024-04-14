PNC Tour de Lou

The Kentucky Derby Festival is once again partnering with the Louisville Bicycle Club to produce the PNC Tour de Lou on Sunday, April 14.

Participants will have the opportunity to bike in-person on this open course, as well as the option to participate virtually. The 11th annual PNC Tour de Lou is a unique way to explore Louisville on two wheels while passing through some of the city’s scenic parks, neighborhoods and historic sites, including Churchill Downs (home of the Kentucky Derby), with cyclists from all across the country.

As always, the Festival’s annual bike event is for riders of all levels of experience, with separate distances and ride options:

62.1 Mile Metric Century / Advanced Ride (Open course): 8 AM

Metric Century / Advanced Ride (Open course): 35 Mile Experienced Ride / Intermediate Ride (Open course): 8:10 AM

Experienced Ride / Intermediate Ride (Open course): 20 Mile Ride / New to cycling (Open course): 8:20 AM

Ride / New to cycling (Open course): Virtual Ride 20, 35, and Metric Century Options (Find more info here!)

2024 Ride Routes

The course will be released in February 2024. Upon availability, visit KDF. ORG

All courses are available on RIDE WITH GPS

20-mile:

35-mile:

62.1-mile (100k):

For more information, please call 800.928.3378 or visit discover.kdf.org/