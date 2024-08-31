POPS, Inc. (Faves of Anderson, Hayman & Mancini) Live at Devou Park

Leroy Anderson, Richard Hayman, and Henry Mancini offered the musical “pop” behind Arthur Fielder and the rise and fame of the Boston Pops from 1930-1979. The KSO salutes these composers/arrangers responsible for the rise of pop orchestras worldwide. Who knew the typewriter was a musical instrument? Bring along blankets, lawn chairs, or picnics. For those who wish to avoid crowds, dress rehearsals are open at 10 a.m. (Saturday only) and live-streamed at 7:30 p.m. (Sunday only, registration required) as well. Free parking with TANK shuttles is offered. The summer concert series is free to attend with a suggested $5 donation for those who attend. It is also suggested to register for the event at kyso.org for concert and weather updates.

For more information, please call 859.431.6261 or visit kyso.org

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor
859.431.6261
