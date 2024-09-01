POPS, Inc. (Faves of Anderson, Hayman & Mancini) Live in Fort Thomas

Leroy Anderson, Richard Hayman, and Henry Mancini offered the musical “pop” behind Arthur Fielder and the rise and fame of the Boston Pops from 1930-1979. The KSO salutes these composers/arrangers responsible for the rise of pop orchestras worldwide. Who knew the typewriter was a musical instrument? Bring along blankets, lawn chairs, or picnics. For those who wish to avoid crowds, dress rehearsals are open at 10 a.m. (Saturday only) and live-streamed at 7:30 p.m. (Sunday only, registration required) as well. Free parking with TANK shuttles is offered. The summer concert series is free to attend with a suggested $5 donation for those who attend. It is also suggested to register for the event at kyso.org for concert and weather updates.

For more information, please call 859.431.6216 or visit kyso.org

