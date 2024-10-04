PRHBTN 13 - Lexington Arts League

PRHBTN 13 | October 4 - November 22 PRHBTN began in 2011 and is now responsible for facilitating over 40 major murals by artists from all over the world, and covering some of Lexington’s most prominent walls. The annual exhibition has taken pride in being known for a no-holds-bar ethos which has resulted in displaying some of the most provocative artwork in the city each year. This exhibition is still the best opportunity for Kentucky artists of all disciplines to present artworks regardless of age, experience, media, discipline, or subject matter.

Public Gallery Hours

Wednesday 12pm-5pmThursday 12pm-5pmFriday 12pm-5pm Saturday 12pm - 5pm​ Viewings also available by appointment

The Lexington Art League creates opportunities for Lexington area artists and those who appreciate their work. We do this by presenting an engaging and diverse exhibition program, sponsoring public events, providing arts education, and creating productive partnerships with other individuals and organizations.

For more information, please visit lexingtonartleague.org/