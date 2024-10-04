PRHBTN 13 - Lexington Arts League

Loudoun House 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40505

PRHBTN 13  |  October 4 - November 22   PRHBTN began in 2011 and is now responsible for facilitating over 40 major murals by artists from all over the world, and covering some of Lexington’s most prominent walls. The annual exhibition has taken pride in being known for a no-holds-bar ethos which has resulted in displaying some of the most provocative artwork in the city each year. This exhibition is still the best opportunity for Kentucky artists of all disciplines to present artworks regardless of age, experience, media, discipline, or subject matter. 

Public Gallery Hours

Wednesday  12pm-5pmThursday  12pm-5pmFriday  12pm-5pm Saturday  12pm - 5pm​ Viewings also available by appointment

The Lexington Art League creates opportunities for Lexington area artists and those who appreciate their work. We do this by presenting an engaging and diverse exhibition program, sponsoring public events, providing arts education, and creating productive partnerships with other individuals and organizations.

For more information, please visit lexingtonartleague.org/

