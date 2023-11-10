PUFFS AT PLAYHOUSE IN THE PARK

Another one of our add-ons for the season, Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic gives you a front row seat to the sidelines of the world’s most famous magical journey. Follow the story of a young wizard named Wayne and the Puffs–a group of well-meaning, loyal rejects with a thing for badgers–in this laugh-out-loud comedy that’s “packed with knowing winks to its source material and a heart all its own.

Email: playhouse@murray-ky.net

Phone: 270.759.1752

Auditions: Oct. 2-3 —Puffs calls for 5 men, 5 women, and 1 male or female

Directed by: Sarah Hines

For more information call 270.759.1752 or visit playhousemurray.org