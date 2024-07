× Expand Paddle Mania Pickleball Tournament Paddle Mania Pickleball Tournament

Paddle Mania Pickleball Tournament in Madisonville

The Paddle Mania Pickleball Tournament will take place on Thursday, Aug. 1st at Madisonville City Park!

Game starts at 5:30 pm. Registration is $40 per team with proceeds benefitting Hopkins County Happy Feets “Happy Cleats”. Register by calling 270-875-5054 before July 29th.