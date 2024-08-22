Paducah's Early Theatres: Roy Hensel - McCracken County Public Library

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Paducah's Early Theatres 

led by historian Roy Hensel 

Thursday, August 22, 2024 

5:30 -6:30 PM 

This presentation will cover over 130 years of entertainment in Paducah.  Some of the venues to be included are the St. Clair, Morton’s Opera House, the Kentucky Theatre, and also the Arcade history and well as the beginnings of the Columbia Theatre. 

All programs are free and open to the public

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Education & Learning, History
270.442.2510
