Paint Party Fundraiser at Spotlight Playhouse

to

The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403

Paint Party Fundraiser at Spotlight Playhouse

Join us for a paint party benefitting Spotlight Acting School!

The fees of $25.00 and $35.00 includes all painting supplies and step-by-step painting instruction.

You must complete this registration form for EACH person participating. Registration and payment deadline is June 3, 2024.

For more information you can contact Terri at 352.551.9104 or Terri.PaintPartiesPlus@gmail.com.

Info

The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403
Charity & Fundraisers, Crafts, Kids & Family
859-661-0600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Paint Party Fundraiser at Spotlight Playhouse - 2024-06-10 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Paint Party Fundraiser at Spotlight Playhouse - 2024-06-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Paint Party Fundraiser at Spotlight Playhouse - 2024-06-10 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Paint Party Fundraiser at Spotlight Playhouse - 2024-06-10 18:00:00 ical