Painted Holiday Gift Wrap - Maples Park, Crestwood

Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017

Join staff from the Oldham County Public Library, Crestwood Branch for a holly jolly fun craft as they decorate plain kraft paper with a painted holly design. The result will be a beautiful wrapping paper just in time for holiday shopping. For Adults. Held in the Deibel Barn at The Maples Park.

Crafts, Parents, Vacation & Holiday, Workshops
502.241.1108
