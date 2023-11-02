Painted Holiday Gift Wrap - Maples Park, Crestwood

× Expand Oldham County Public Library Painted Holiday Gift Wrap

Join staff from the Oldham County Public Library, Crestwood Branch for a holly jolly fun craft as they decorate plain kraft paper with a painted holly design. The result will be a beautiful wrapping paper just in time for holiday shopping. For Adults. Held in the Deibel Barn at The Maples Park.

For more information, please visit .touroldham.com/calendar/