Paper Craft Night: Magazine Page Bowls - Oldham County Public Library Goshen Branch

FREE/For Teens & Adults.

What do you do to an old book when it is at the end of its life? Create a fun craft or art project with it! Paper Craft Night at the Goshen Branch of the Oldham County Public Library will tackle different craft projects using upcycled books, magazines & newspapers on the first Tuesday of each month. January’s project will be unique bowls using folded magazine pages. All ages welcome, but projects are geared for ages 13 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Please consider your child's ability to work on their own when signing up multiple children or children under 13.

For questions, please contact Brian at brianw@oldhampl.org.