× Expand Bernheim Forest Paws in Nature at Bernheim

Paws in Nature at Bernheim Arboretum

Did you know that more than 12,000 dogs visit Bernheim with their owners each year? We love our canine visitors, so we’re honoring them in a special way! On Saturday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bernheim will go to the dogs at Paws in Nature, a festival that celebrates our furry best friends.

Spoil your four-legged friends with a day in nature filled with a variety of activities for dogs and their humans. Mingle with other dogs and their families and treat your good boys and good girls with goodies from local artists and vendors who specialize in pet products.

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/paws-in-nature-3/