Pearls & Puptails Annual Howl-iday Event - Louisville

Pearls and Puptails Howl-iday Shopping Event

Thursday, December 14, 2023 from 4:30-8pm

Proceeds to benefit Kentucky Humane Society

Spend your holiday shopping in style and give back to your community at Royal Jewelers’ Annual Pearls and Puptails Howl-iday Event on December 14 from 4:30-8 pm. A portion of sales proceeds will be donated to the Kentucky Humane Society. Guests can visit with adoptable puppies on-site and enjoy specialty cocktails courtesy of Tito’s Vodka and delicious snacks from Bristol Catering.

Browse gifts in all price ranges and visit with puppies. Plus, guests who bring in a much-needed item for the Kentucky Humane Society will be able to select an ornament from the Royal Discount Tree that could save them up to 70% of their entire purchase. Check out their wish list: kyhumane.org/ways-to-give/wishlist/

So grab a friend and join us at Louisville’s favorite family neighborhood jeweler. We’ll see you there!

For more information, please visit royalfinejewelers.com/pearls-and-puptails-2023/