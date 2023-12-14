Pearls & Puptails Annual Howl-iday Event - Louisville
to
Royal Jewelers 4505 Shelbyville Road, Suite 101, Louisville, Kentucky 40207
Randy Blevins
Proceeds to benefit the Kentucky Humane Society
Pearls & Puptails Annual Howl-iday Event
Pearls and Puptails Howl-iday Shopping Event
Thursday, December 14, 2023 from 4:30-8pm
Spend your holiday shopping in style and give back to your community at Royal Jewelers’ Annual Pearls and Puptails Howl-iday Event on December 14 from 4:30-8 pm. A portion of sales proceeds will be donated to the Kentucky Humane Society. Guests can visit with adoptable puppies on-site and enjoy specialty cocktails courtesy of Tito’s Vodka and delicious snacks from Bristol Catering.
Browse gifts in all price ranges and visit with puppies. Plus, guests who bring in a much-needed item for the Kentucky Humane Society will be able to select an ornament from the Royal Discount Tree that could save them up to 70% of their entire purchase. Check out their wish list: kyhumane.org/ways-to-give/wishlist/
So grab a friend and join us at Louisville’s favorite family neighborhood jeweler. We’ll see you there!
For more information, please visit royalfinejewelers.com/pearls-and-puptails-2023/