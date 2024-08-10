Picnic with the Pops - The Meadow at Keeneland

PICNIC WITH THE POPS

Picnic with the Pops returns Saturday, August 10 to Keene Meadow featuring “The Kings, Queens, & Prince of Rock”With hits from Elvis, Michael Jackson, Queen, Tina Turner and Prince, performed alongside The Lexington Philharmonic.

Tickets & more information is available on the Picnic with the Pops website - www.lexpops.com. All ticketing for Picnic with the Pops is done through the Central Bank Center Box Office - 859.233.4567.