Picnic with the Pops - The Meadow at Keeneland
to
The Meadow at Keene Barn, Keeneland 4201 Versailles Road, Kentucky 40510
PICNIC WITH THE POPS
Picnic with the Pops returns Saturday, August 10 to Keene Meadow featuring “The Kings, Queens, & Prince of Rock”With hits from Elvis, Michael Jackson, Queen, Tina Turner and Prince, performed alongside The Lexington Philharmonic.
Tickets & more information is available on the Picnic with the Pops website - www.lexpops.com. All ticketing for Picnic with the Pops is done through the Central Bank Center Box Office - 859.233.4567.