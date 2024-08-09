× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Looking for a better time than a Chappell Roan Silent Disco? Good Luck, Babe! We'll see you at Ten20 on August 9th from 8 to Midnight!

Pink Pony Club Silent Disco at TEN20 Craft Brewery

Looking for a better time than a Chappell Roan Silent Disco? Good Luck, Babe! Come out to Ten20 on August 8th for a full night of Chappell Roan tracks, backed by the sounds of the most iconic Pop Girlies of past and present! From Madonna to Janet Jackson; Olivia Rodrigo to Sabrina Carpenter; DJ Spring Break and DJ Eras have it all hot to go!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events.

For more information call (502) 324-5048 or visit cli.re/75620-pink-pony-club-silent-disco