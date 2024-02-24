Mesmerica Varia Planetarium at the East Kentucky Science Center

Planetarium at the East Kentucky Science Center

What should I expect?

A 360° light and sound projection spectacle creating a wonderfully rich, family-friendly experience designed to transcend time and create an environment in which to relax while simultaneously captivating the senses. It’s a combination which has audiences coming to experience it time and again!

“The power of immersive music and art is like no other art form, it has the ability to create unique moods and brain states, and we’re so thrilled and honored to be able to showcase this full-dome presentation in such wonderful venues as the planetariums,” James Hood

What do audiences say?

“The show was mesmerizing and the message was perfect for this time in our lives. I will never forget it. Thank you.”

“One of the most beautiful displays of visuals and sounds. I truly left the experience feeling lighter, calmer and more refreshed.”

Information and tickets:

Varia Planetarium at the East Kentucky Science Center

1 Bert Combs Dr, Prestonsburg, KY 41653

February 24th at 4.30pm, 5.45pm & 7pm

Tickets from $12

To book and to stay up to date with new show dates, please visit tickets.mesmerica.com/prestonsburg/

Mesmerica is suitable for all ages 6+ with a running time of approx. 60 minutes

For more information visit tickets.mesmerica.com