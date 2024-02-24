Mesmerica Varia Planetarium at the East Kentucky Science Center
East Kentucky Science Center & Varia Planetarium 1 , Prestonsburg, Kentucky KY 41653
Planetarium at the East Kentucky Science Center
What should I expect?
A 360° light and sound projection spectacle creating a wonderfully rich, family-friendly experience designed to transcend time and create an environment in which to relax while simultaneously captivating the senses. It’s a combination which has audiences coming to experience it time and again!
“The power of immersive music and art is like no other art form, it has the ability to create unique moods and brain states, and we’re so thrilled and honored to be able to showcase this full-dome presentation in such wonderful venues as the planetariums,” James Hood
What do audiences say?
“The show was mesmerizing and the message was perfect for this time in our lives. I will never forget it. Thank you.”
“One of the most beautiful displays of visuals and sounds. I truly left the experience feeling lighter, calmer and more refreshed.”
Information and tickets:
Varia Planetarium at the East Kentucky Science Center
1 Bert Combs Dr, Prestonsburg, KY 41653
February 24th at 4.30pm, 5.45pm & 7pm
Tickets from $12
To book and to stay up to date with new show dates, please visit tickets.mesmerica.com/prestonsburg/
Mesmerica is suitable for all ages 6+ with a running time of approx. 60 minutes
For more information visit tickets.mesmerica.com