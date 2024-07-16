Plant Bites: Pollinators and Cost Share Workshop at Yew Dell

to

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

$45 - $55 per person.

Mason Quiram, District Program Director for Oldham County Conservation District, will lead a discussion on pollinators and the importance of including pollinator plants in our gardens. He will also share details on a Pollinator Habitat Cost Share program for Oldham County residents, but attendees outside of Oldham County can still benefit from this information. Chris Svidal, Watershed Coordinator, will update participants on the importance of watersheds, such as Currys Fork in our area, and how watersheds in general benefit from our actions.

For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Home & Garden, Workshops
