Poage Landing Days in Ashland
Downtown Ashland 1441 Winchester Avenue, Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Poages Landing Days on Winchester Ave
Return of Ashland's annual Poages Landing Days festival September 15th and 16th to celebrate family and community on Ashland's main street Winchester Ave.
Concert by Mark Chestnutt and performances by Cincinnati Circus are Free! Bring lawn chairs.
For more information call 606-922-3173 or visit poagelandingdays.com
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family