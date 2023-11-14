Pop! Art Night: Watercolor Holiday Cards - Oldham County Public Library, Goshen Branch
Oldham County Public Library, Goshen Branch 12505 Harmony Landing Rd , Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Oldham County Public Library
Pop! Art Night: Watercolor Holiday Cards
FREE/For Adults and Teens.
Join staff at the Oldham County Public Library, Goshen Branch to create watercolor holiday cards with special guest artist Susan! All ages welcome, but projects are geared for ages 13 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Please consider your child’s ability to work on their own when signing up multiple children or children under 13. For questions, please contact Brian at brianw@oldhampl.org.
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/