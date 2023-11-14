Pop! Art Night: Watercolor Holiday Cards - Oldham County Public Library, Goshen Branch

× Expand Oldham County Public Library Pop! Art Night: Watercolor Holiday Cards

FREE/For Adults and Teens.

Join staff at the Oldham County Public Library, Goshen Branch to create watercolor holiday cards with special guest artist Susan! All ages welcome, but projects are geared for ages 13 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Please consider your child’s ability to work on their own when signing up multiple children or children under 13. For questions, please contact Brian at brianw@oldhampl.org.

